KENDALLVILLE — Richard Dale Hahnert, 77, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
He was born on March 20, 1945, in Huntington, Indiana, son to the late Felix Wayne and Jessie Pauline (Bienz) Hahnert.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and received his bachelor's degree from St. Francis College.
Richard worked for a number of businesses as an accountant, including Dana and Griffith Rubber Mill.
Surviving are his children, Robert (Jennie) Hahnert, of Fort Wayne, Jennifer (Kevin) Mahoney, of Huntington and Cynthia Witte, of Auburn; grandchildren, Meghan, Callie, Lexus and Katelyn; and step-grandchildren, Rachel and Caleb.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Merry Carol (Hower) Hahnert in 2015; and brother, Michael Hahnert.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46809, with visitation one hour prior.
Visitation for Richard will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens.
Contributions in Richard's memory may be made to American Legion #241 or Cancer Services of NE Indiana.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson- rodakfuneralhome.com for the Hahnert family.
