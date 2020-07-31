Helen Hilton Jul 31, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Helen L. Hilton, 93, of Angola, Indiana, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her residence in Angola. Services are pending with Weicht Funeral Home in Angola. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How do you feel about Gov. Holcomb's statewide mask mandate, effective July 27? You voted: Approve Disapprove Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHowe teen sentenced for Orland burglaryCollision injures Waterloo motorcyclistAuburn Police release policy on mask orderHamilton Party Store to host heroTwelve seek Miss Garrett 2020 crownIndiana will stay in Stage 4.5 for another monthButler Police outline mask enforcement policyUPDATE_One hurt in Auburn shootingBarn becomes artist’s canvasExecutive order details rules, exceptions for mask mandate Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Hamilton Summer Fest is a go Former superintendent remembered as 'man of great integrity' Amy Adams boards dark comedy Nightbitch Naya Rivera laid to rest Demi Lovato pledges to fight for trans youth Bryan Cranston had Covid-19 and is donating plasma Charlize Theron tells daughter she's dating herself Dr. Gaff to lead Kendallville Rotary Club
