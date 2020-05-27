WATERLOO — Max D. “Butch” Pierson, 73, died on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on March 11, 1947, at Sauder Hospital in Auburn, Indiana, to Harold M. and Daisy Alice (Kelley) Pierson. They preceded him in death.
He was a graduate of Butler High School, Class of 1966.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968, during the Vietnam War.
Max retired from Kraft Foods in Kendallville, after 40 years of service.
He enjoyed traveling and camping.
Max was a lifetime member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Butler, Indiana, until its closing, and then attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Harlan, Indiana.
He was a member of Butler American Legion Post #202 and VFW Post #2749 in Kendallville, Indiana.
Max is survived by one brother, Keith Pierson, of Fort Wayne; and two sisters, Alice Maloy, of Waterloo, and Mary Grimm, of Auburn. Also surviving are five nieces; two nephews; and numerous great-nieces; and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold M. and Daisy Alice (Kelley) Pierson.
Private services and burial will be held on Friday, May 29 2020, with Pastor Vicky Coombs, of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, officiating.
Burial will follow at Waterloo Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the United States Army and Kendallville VFW Post #2749.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler.
As we will be practicing social distancing and other guidelines set forth by the Indiana State Board of Health during COVID-19, we request and thank you for your cooperation.
Family requests memorials may be given in memory of Max Pierson to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 18330 S.R. 37, Harlan, IN 46743, and/or American Heart Association, 6500 Technology Center Drive, Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
To send condolences, please visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H. E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.
