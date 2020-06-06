Tanecia Moore Jun 6, 2020 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tanecia Leigh Moore, age 26, died on Monday, June 1, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements and care entrusted to Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services in LaGrange, Indiana. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll When you can't social distance, do you wear a mask? You voted: Yes No Sometimes I feel no need to change my lifestyle. Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGarrett woman allegedly killed husband with blowsHealth officer raises alarm over spike in LaGrange County COVID-19 casesAuburn protest rally is being rescheduledSubterranean Kendallville?: RDC funds works to seal up door, windows under Pizza ForumGarrett woman charged with murderCOVID-19 cases still rising sharply in Noble, DeKalb, LaGrangeProtest in downtown Angola was peacefulUPDATE: River Oaks trade area blocked off while Cal City, Hammond extend curfewRV sales jump through the roofGrowth in COVID-19 cases in northeast Indiana far outpacing statewide rate Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD126802 KD126932 KD127204 Top Jobs KD127339 KD127108 KD127012 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Grimm honored to serve DeKalb residents Kendallville reader prefers to not have a mandatory garbage company Animal shelter construction to begin this fall Bagworm control begins now David Kilgore Race and riots I will find what's under downtown Kendallville ENHS third trimester junior, senior honor roll
