Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to showers of rain and wet snow during the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.