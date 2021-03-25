SHIPSHEWANA — Lillian E. Krugh, 82, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Mrs. Krugh was born on Aug. 23, 1938, in Miami Beach, Florida, to Frank G. Sr. and Lena V. (Anderson) Hinkley.
Lillian grew up in the Colon, Michigan, area and worked as a bank teller for the 1st National Bank of Centreville for many years.
In 1967, she moved to LaGrange County, Indiana, and worked as a classroom aide for Lima Brighton School in Howe, Indiana.
She was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church in LaGrange, Indiana, and was active in choir.
She loved to play cards with family and friends and enjoyed crocheting.
On June 14, 1959, in Colon, Michigan, she married Charles Nystrom. He preceded her in death on Aug. 3, 1964.
On Dec. 24, 1966, she married Roger J. Krugh in LaGrange, Indiana. He preceded her in death on May 3, 2018.
Surviving are her daughter and her fiancé, Lynette Krugh and Robert Phillips, of Shipshewana, Indiana; a granddaughter and her husband, Kara and Steven Mathews, of Sturgis, Michigan; a grandson, Steven Merkle, of Shipshewana, Indiana; and a great-granddaughter, Ava Mathews.
Along with her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents, Frank G. Sr., and Lena V. Hinkley; three brothers, Frank G. Hinkley Jr., Lauren D. Hinkley and Marden L. Hinkley.
Funeral services will take place on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church, 209 W. Spring St., LaGrange, Indiana.
The Revs. Andrea and Chris Lantz will officiate.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Indiana.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 2-5 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
In accordance with state and local regulation, face masks and social distancing will be required at all times while at both the visitation and funeral services.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 209 W. Spring St., LaGrange, IN 46761.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
