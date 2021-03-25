Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 39F. ENE winds shifting to SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.