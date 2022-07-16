Phyllis Ann Wiley, age 74, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
Updated: July 16, 2022 @ 12:34 am
