BUTLER — Jack D. Blaker, 81, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Jack was born on Oct. 12, 1938, in rural Butler, Indiana, to Howard M. and Goldie L. (Funk) Blaker. They preceded him in death.
He was a graduate of Butler High School Class of 1956.
Jack was united in marriage to Karen (Fran) Blaker on June 11, 1960, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, Edgerton, Ohio, and she survives.
He served in the United States Army from 1961-1963. He then worked at Universal Tool and Stamping as a Tool Maker for 40 years, retiring in 1996. He was also a custodian at DeKalb Eastern Schools from 1971-2012.
He was a member of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, Edgerton, Ohio. He was a lifelong resident of Butler.
Jack enjoyed camping, fishing, going to the ocean, and was passionate about spending time with his family at cookouts.
Surviving are his wife, Karen (Fran) Blaker; three daughters, Lisa D. Blaker, of Butler, Angela C. (Kenton) Barkey, of Marana, Arizona, and Dana C. (Bruce) Strock, of Butler; six grandchildren, Bridget Stine, Logan Emenhiser, Megan Strock, Landon Emenhiser, Blake Blaker, and Erin Strock; and one great-grandchild, Jayla Overton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Gregory J. Blaker (1962-2012); one brother, Wendell L. Blaker; and two sisters, Marilyn Blossom and Phyllis Richmond.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Funeral Mass and burial will be private, with Father Daniel Borgelt officiating.
Burial will be at Butler Cemetery.
A celebration of Jack’s life will be at a later date for family and friends.
Memorials may be given in memory of Jack Blaker to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 14350 Mundy Drive, Suite 800-199, Noblesville, IN 46060 or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
To send condolences to the family visit hejohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler.
