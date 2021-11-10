Franklin Fahl
COLUMBIA CITY — Franklin D. Fahl, 79, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, at 12:07 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Frank was born on Oct. 31, 1942, in Columbia City, to Clarence Fritz and Eileen (Meyer) Fahl. His parents preceded him in death. His formative years were spent in Columbia Township.
On Nov. 14, 1964, he married Donna Sue Stephens. They made their home in Fort Wayne for two years and then returned to Columbia Township.
He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp on Nov. 4, 1959, and served four years until Nov. 18, 1963.
Frank started his work career at GE, and then was a truck driver at Spector Freight Systems for 17 years, and from March 1980, Frank worked as a driver at DTF Trucking. In retirement he worked for CW Jones and Hoffman Farms.
Frank enjoyed camping, antique tractor shows with his buddies, auctions and restoring antique tractors. He was involved with 4-H and the Ag Museum.
He was a member of American Legion Post #98, Leatherneck coffee club, Marine Corp Reserve Toys for Tots and Heartland of Michigan Antique Tractor Club.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Donna; children, Eric Fahl, of Columbia City, Tamara Fahl, of Columbia City; daughter-in-law, Alecia Fahl ,of Columbia City; three grandchildren; one great-grandchildren; brother, Michael Fahl; sisters, Vada Gaff, of Fort Wayne, Rhonda Pearson, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Sara Tester, of Columbia City.
He was preceded in death by a son, Donald Fahl; and a brother, James Fahl.
The funeral service is at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 315 S. Line St., Columbia City.
Burial is at South Park Annex Cemetery, with the Korean War Veterans Honor guard presenting honors.
Visitation is from 3-8 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the funeral home.
The family asks all visitors to follow COVID-19 guidelines and masks would be appreciated.
Memorials in Frank’s honor are to American Legion Post #98 and Veterans Affairs.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
