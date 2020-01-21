WOLCOTTVILLE — Leroy A. Nissley, 85, of Wolcottville, died at 9:22 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, at his residence. He was born on March 12, 1934 in Tomas, OK to Andy D. and Mary (Yutzy) Nissley.
On November 30, 1967 in LaGrange County he married Katie Yoder, she died March 4, 2019.
Surviving are three daughters, Rebekah Nissley of Topeka, Rachel (LaVern) Miller of Middlebury, Ruth (Floyd) Mast of Howe; three sons, William (Mary Ann) Nissley of Wolcottville, John (Mary Kathryn) Nissley of Millersburg, Leroy, Jr. (Loranna) Nissley of Middlebury; 26 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Katie Viola (Lloyd) Hochstetler of Middlebury, Mary Margaret (Amos) Hochstetler of Milford, Ruby Ellen (Albert) Hochstetler of Kokomo; brother, William (Susan) Nissley of Gordon, GA.
He was preceded in death by his wife; grandson, Ethan Mast; a sister, Fanny Mae Bontrager; a brother, John Nissley.
Leroy had worked in area factories, done construction work and was a farmer. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m. on Monday, January 20, and all day Tuesday, January 21, at the William L. Nissley residence 5015 E. 450 S. Wolcottville. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the same residence. Services will be conducted by Bishop Wayne Slabach and the home ministers. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, LaGrange. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.