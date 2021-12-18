COLUMBIA CITY ― William "Bill" C. Wicker, 88, of Columbia City, Indiana, died on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Born March 17, 1933, in Ravenden, Arkansas, he was the son of Nathaniel and Vertie (Armstrong) Wicker.
Traveling with another family for work, he had lived in various states prior to moving to Pierceton, Indiana, in 1955.
On June 23, 1956, he married Rozella Wince in North Webster, Indiana, and would move to rural Columbia City.
He had worked for Whitley Products for 11 years and then at Dana Weatherhead, retiring in 1978.
He also worked at The Post & Mail and Viking Inc.
He was a member of the Columbia City Church of Christ.
Survivors include his children, Helen (Steve Thompson) Gibson, William "Dale" (Tammy Daniels) Wicker and Vickie (Steven) Schwenn; brother, Herbert Wicker; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandsons.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rozella Wicker, on Dec. 3, 2021; daughter, Shelia S. West; and brother, Robert Wicker.
Private services will be held, but his funeral can be viewed live on Facebook through DeMoney-Grimes Live at 2 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 30, 2021.
He will be laid to rest next to his wife at Nolt Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in Bill's memory to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in honor of his daughter.
Donations may be mailed to DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Bill's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
