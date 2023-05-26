HUDSON — Craig J. Thompson, age 74, of Lake of the Woods, Hudson, Indiana, passed away on his birthday, May 22, 2023, at Bethlehem Woods in Fort Wayne.
Mr. Thompson was born in Wabash, Indiana, on May 22, 1949, son of the late Robert Franklin Thompson and Doris Louise (Wilcox) Scott.
He graduated from Wabash High School in 1967, and Purdue University.
Petty Officer Third Class Thompson honorably served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1967, and after basic training, he received additional training in Memphis, Tennessee, and then was transferred to San Diego, California, for air crewman training. He was aboard the U.S.S. Hornet for a Vietnam deployment and was in Korea. He was stationed at NAS North Island, San Diego for the remainder of his enlistment, until his discharge in May 1973. He received the National Defense Service medal, the Vietnam Service medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary medal (Korea) and the Meritorious Unit Commendation Air medal. He was also a member of the North Island Parachute Club.
He married Sally Marie Moore on Aug. 11, 1973, at St. Joe Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. Craig and Sally moved to Lake of the Woods in 1979, coming from Michigan City and Remmington, Indiana.
Craig was a semi-truck driver. He owned and operated CJT Enterprises Inc., and drove for Fort Wayne Foundry and Gladieux until 2004.
Craig loved living the lake life. He loved 1950s music, riding his motorcycle, working on cars, and helping others. In his younger days, he enjoyed water skiing, parasailing, tubing, hunting and collecting and shooting guns.
Survivors include his wife, Sally Thompson, of Lake of the Woods; son, Jason and Jenny Thompson, of Fort Wayne; daughter, Katie Thompson, of Fort Wayne; two grandchildren, Lucile Jean Thompson and Isaiah Craig Thompson; sisters, Cathy Anspach, of Fort Wayne and Darcy and Dan Barr, of North Webster; brother-in-law, Ray Davenport, of South Whitley; many nieces and nephews; and half-sister, Toni and Robert Metzger, of Wabash.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Thompson and Doris Scott; sister, Sherry Davenport; and a brother, Kelly Scott.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., and on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 10 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor Michael Booher officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation or Orland American Legion Post 423.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
