ASHLEY — Raymond N. Castator, 58, of Ashley, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis.
He was born July 12, 1963, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Robert W. and Carroll L. (Wade) Castator. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives.
Raymond was a 1982 graduate of DeKalb High School.
He was a certified mechanical technician for Associated Material Handling in Fort Wayne. He also was a volunteer firefighter for the Ashley-Hudson Volunteer Fire Department for more than 25 years.
Raymond was a member of the Summit City Jeep Club in Fort Wayne. He enjoyed working in his garage, mowing the yard and going to Waterloo to watch the trains pass through, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his two children, Austin and Bailey.
Surviving is a son, Austin T. (Ellen) Castator of Auburn; daughter, Bailey J. Castator of Ashley; Ray's former wife and the mother of his children, Tonya (Moser) Castator, of Ashley; four siblings, Wade (Bev) Castator of Waterloo, Bobbie (Mike) Voss of Pierceton, Valerie Castator of Garrett and Anne (Dana) Treesh of Auburn; 13 nieces and nephews, Jessica Boyd, Chester Castator, Dawn Green, Heather Steffen, Nicholas Steffen, Daniel Voss, Heather Voss, Cameron Voss, Eric Treesh, Jarrid Treesh, Tyler Wilson, Chelsea Marshall and Allison Urick; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Sheila Peacock; and niece, Victoria Steffen.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., prior the service at the funeral home. Chris Pranger will be officiating.
Burial will take place at St. Michael’s Cemetery in rural Waterloo. Raymond loved Jeeps, so there will be a Jeep procession to St. Michael’s Cemetery after the service on Saturday.
Visitation also will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be directed to the DeKalb Humane Society or Ashley-Hudson Fire Department.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
