FORT WAYNE — Roger K. Myers, 96, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Lutheran Life Village in Kendallville.
Roger was born in Coldwater, Ohio, on Nov. 16, 1924.
After graduating from Coldwater High School, he entered the U.S. Army Aircorp to serve in WWII, along with his three brothers and a brother-in-law.
After being honorably discharged, he attended International Business College, where he met his wife-to-be, Vonola Barkley, whom he married on Oct. 16, 1949. They enjoyed 66 years together.
Roger was the station manager for Delta Airlines for 43 years, retiring in 1990.
He is survived by his sons, Larry (Cheryl), of Lombard, Illinois, Dale, of Andover Massachusetts, and Carl (Cheri), of Avilla, Indiana; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by wife, Vonola; and granddaughter, Jamie Myers.
Funeral services for Roger will take place at Nine Mile United Methodist Church, 6303 Winters Road, Fort Wayne, on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 11 a.m., with calling one hour prior.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, from 4-7 p.m.
Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Versailles, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials in Roger’s honor may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home.
Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Fort Wayne.
