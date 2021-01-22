KENDALLVILLE — Gary Allen Carr, age 66, died on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Bronson Battlecreek Hospital in Battlecreek, Michigan.
Gary was born in Angola, Indiana, on May 15, 1954, to Adam David and Naomi Ruth (Hile) Carr. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Angola High School in 1972.
He married Kathy Lynn Speakman in Huntertown, Indiana, on Aug. 28, 1976. They have lived in Kendallville the past 43 years.
Gary was last employed with Tenneco in Ligonier. He also worked at McIntosh and Millennium.
Gary was a putterer and was often seen puttering around the house, in his garage, or in the yard. He loved fishing, bonfires, traveling and vacations and birdwatching. He also enjoyed collecting knives and keeping up on the latest news by watching his favorite news channels.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Carr, of Kendallville; daughters, Christina Carr, of Lansing, Michigan, and Casandra Carr and her husband, John Brandon, of Fort Wayne; one grandson, Gabriel Carr Brandon; mother-in-law, Greta Helen Speakman, of Garrett; sister-in-law, Deb Aikins, of Garrett; brothers and sister-in-law, William and Dinah Speakman, of Kendallville and Dan Speakman, of Churubusco; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Brad Smith, of LaOtto; and many nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Lee Carr, in 2011; niece, Talia Joy Smith; and father-in-law, William A. Speakman Sr.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home and broadcast live on the Hite Funeral Home Facebook page.
Pastor Mike Albaugh from Destiny Church will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
