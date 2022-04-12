AUBURN — Ruth Doris L. (Kruse) Moreland, 83, joined our Heavenly Father on Saturday night at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
She was born on Dec. 5, 1938, to Fred and Goldie Kruse in Auburn, Indiana.
She graduated high school from Riverdale and received her Associates Degree from Anderson College in Anderson, Indiana.
While raising three children with her ex-husband Jerry Moreland, who preceded her in death in 2017, Ruth Doris worked at Kruse’s, John Deer and Cooper Tire before becoming a missionary in Israel. She moved to Bethlehem in 1986, and lived there for nearly 10 years, working in a home for special needs children. While living in Israel, she changed her first name to Ruth. After the Gulf War, she moved to Brampton, Ontario, where she became an active volunteer at Hope Center, a welcoming place for homeless or persons needing help. After being away from Auburn nearly 30 years, she returned in December, to be reunited with her family.
Doris was a member of County Line Church and had faith the size of a mustard seed, which is one of the smallest seeds, but when planted becomes one of the largest garden plants. Doris shared her faith and spread God’s love to many persons who crossed her path, while living abroad or in Auburn.
She is survived by her three children, Robert (Jodi) Moreland, of Fremont, Renee (Donnie) Gould, of Stuart, Florida, and Randy (Amy) Moreland, of Auburn; her sister, Helen Rowe, of Leo; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Goldie Kruse; and her brothers, Russell and Harold Kruse.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 2 p.m., at County Line Church at the Auburn campus, located at (Formerly Indian Village Church, 602 Erie Pass, Auburn, IN 46706).
Visitation will be the same day from noon to 2 p.m., prior to the service.
Her family asks to wear colorful Easter clothes to help celebrate Ruth Doris’ life.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be left for the family at their website, fellerandclark.com.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
