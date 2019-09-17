HUDSON — Joy Dottie Shire, 81, of Hudson, Indiana, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at her residence.
She was born July 4, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan, to James and Leila (Farling) Lavender.
On Feb. 14, 1959, in LaMasa, California, she married Joseph Leroy Shire.
She retired from Pent Products after 25 years.
Mrs. Shire was a member of Independent Full Gospel Church and Red Hats of Lake George.
Surviving are her husband, Joseph Shire, of Hudson; a daughter, Sally (Stan) Bala, of Parma, Michigan; three sons, Randy Shire, of Hudson, Gary (Tracy) Shire, of New Sacramento, California, and Jeffrey Shire, of Ashley; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a grandson and two brothers, James Lavender and Donald Lavender.
Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Independent Full Gospel Church, 1000 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, with Pastor Sam Weimer officiating.
Burial will be at Circle Cemetery.
Calling is two hours prior to the service on Friday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to the church.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson/Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
