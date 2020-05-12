KENDALLVILLE — Marie L. (Communeau) Vance, 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
She was born on Oct. 11, 1922, in Rheim, France, to Gaston and Mathilde Libersa.
She completed her college degree in France, majoring in education.
During World War II she was a valuable member of the United States Army, acting as a translator and interpreter for the Allied Forces. During this time as an interpreter, she found the love of her life, Glenn Vance. She moved to the United States with Glenn after WWII ended.
The two wed on Feb. 28, 1946, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Upon moving to the United States, Marie found employment as a foreign language teacher at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church.
Marie’s hobbies included gardening, crocheting and knitting.
Marie is survived by her son, Albert (Dixie) Vance, of Albion; daughter, Michele Hicks, of Angola; grandsons, Marc Vance and Patrick Hicks; granddaughter, Veronica Johnson; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister; and three brothers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn Vance; son, Philip Vance; and daughters Colette Vance, Collen Vance and Gisele Vance.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the family has requested to have private services.
A committal service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday May 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Avilla.
Chaplain Pete Meneghello will officiate.
Friends are welcome to attend the committal service, but the family has asked they stay in or near their vehicles in observance of social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Mary’s Catholic School in Avilla.
To leave online condolences or sign the guestbook, visit harperfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
