AUBURN — Paul E Freeburn, 96, of Auburn, died Monday Aug. 12, 2019, at the home of his son in Garrett.
He was born July 16, 1923, in Butler, to Glen and May (Waite) Freeburn.
Paul was an electrician for Warner Automotive for 32 years before retiring in 1976. He served as the first Emergency Management Director for DeKalb County for many years.
He was a WWII US Army veteran, a member of Garrett First Church of Christ and a HAM radio operator.
He married Gladys V. Cribbs on Jan. 28, 1945, in Ridgeville, South Carolina, and she passed away May 24, 2015.
Surviving are two sons, David G. (Anita) Freeburn, of Garrett and Cecil E. (Myra Maldeney) Freeburn, of Auburn; two grandchildren, Mandy (Jon) Young and Michelle Likes; and four great-grandchildren, Aaron Young, Ethan Young, and Kagan Likes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; three sisters, Georgie Schuller, Mabel Gray, and Glenora Bakel; and two great-granddaughters, Kirsten Likes and Nora Young.
Services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday Aug. 14, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Calling is two hours prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Alzheimer’s Association.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.