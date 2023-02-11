COLUMBIA CITY — William Franklin Green, 64, of South Whitley, Indiana, died unexpectedly at his home of natural causes at 6:48 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Born on June 24, 1958, in Leighton, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Floyd R. and Norma R. (Bower) Green.
Growing up in Fremont, Ohio, he graduated Fremont Ross High School in 1976. He later attended Terra State Community College.
Enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1976, he served four years of active duty receiving his honorable discharge in 1980. He then served with the Reserves.
Returning to Ohio, he made his home in Bradner and began working for the Ohio Department of Transportation. He eventually became a bridge inspector for ODOT, retiring in 2002.
He met his wife at a Boy Scouts of America Woodbadge course held at Camp Berry, Findlay, Ohio. The long-distance romance culminated in marriage on May 19, 2001, to Julie Anne Walton of Pierceton, Indiana. The couple eventually settled in South Whitley in 2005.
Bill became a substitute teacher at the Whitko Community Schools. He also was the Whitko Archery Coach.
With more than 25 years with the Boy Scouts of America, he last served on the district level with the Anthony Wayne Council, Fort Wayne. He was a life-time member of the NRA.
He is survived by his loving wife, Julie; daughter, Jennifer (Nicholas) Young, of Eastlake, Ohio; son, Andrew James “A.J.” Green, of Fremont, Ohio; step-sons, Wesley (Christal) Snyder, of Columbia City, Anthony Snyder, of South Whitley, and Alexander (Elizabeth) Snyder, of Palmyra, Virginia; eight grandchildren; sister, Linda Swab, of Loraine, Ohio; brother, David (Patty) Green, of Union City, Pennsylvania; and his father, Floyd Green, of Loraine, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma (Bower) Green.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Visitation is from 2 p.m., until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW in Fremont, Ohio, from 2-5 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
