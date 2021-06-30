ROME CITY — Mark Alan Newman, 60, of Rome City, Indiana, died on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Esther’s House Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart, Indiana.
He was born on Feb. 26, 1961, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Roger Wayne and Evelyn Mae (Lehman) Newman.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army.
In 2010, in Noble County, Indiana, he married Rita (Pinney) Bunger.
Mr. Newman worked at Tenneco in Ligonier for 30 years, where he was a process technician.
He was a member of Rome City American Legion Post 381.
Mark enjoyed four-wheeling, snowmobiling, golfing, swimming and listening to music. Sitting around a bonfire was what he loved most and being with his animals.
Surviving are his wife, Rita Newman, of Rome City; two stepdaughters, Jessica (Eric) Rodrigue, of Portland, Texas, and Melissa (Jimmy) Short, of Wolcottville; a stepson, Jeff Bunger, of Albion; seven step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; his mother, Evelyn Newman, of Avilla; and a sister, Dawn (David) Marshall, of Wawaka.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Jeff Wolheter officiating.
Pallbearers are Jeff Bunger, Mason Rodrigue, Christian Short, Gabriel Short, Shane Perkins and Eddie Click.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and active duty members of the U.S. Army.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 4-8 p.m., at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service on Thursday.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County.
View a video tribute after Wednesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
