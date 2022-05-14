AUBURN — Shirley Ann Clifford, 82, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her home in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born on March 2, 1940, in Carlton, Oregon, to George and Georgia (Stufflebean) Warren.
Shirley married Jerry L. Clifford on April 3, 1980, in Auburn, and he survives.
She was a nurse’s aide at Byron Health Center for several years and retired from DeKalb Memorial Hospital in Auburn with more than 20 years of service. She then took a year off work, and went to work for Artistic Carton in Auburn, retiring after 12 years of service.
Shirley enjoyed spending hours in the kitchen baking and making meals for her family. If you left hungry, it was your own fault. Gardening was another favorite pastime, never a weed in her garden, ever. She loved chickens as was evident by the multiple decorations in her kitchen and a stray chicken that wandered onto her property and stayed. Shirley was a treasure hunter and was always dragging whoever would go with her to garage sales on the weekends. One of the things she enjoyed were the casino trips with her husband, Jerry. Those were special times for her and she always looked forward to them and she was relatively successful. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Also surviving are 10 children and their spouses, James L. and Robin A. Clifford, of Waterloo, William C. and Lisa R. Clifford, of Auburn, Cheryl L. Zeedyk and Corey Broadnax, of Auburn, Ralph S. and Shawn R. Clifford, of Auburn, Jerry L. Clifford Jr., of Auburn and Kerri A. and Don R. Schooley, of Edgerton, Ohio, Margaret and Steve Ariani, of Washington, Georgia and Kevin Meyer, of Arizona, Robert Easley, of Illinois, and Randy Bair, of Ohio; 31 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sister, Janice and Tim Shanks; and brother, Mike Fanning.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard Stuffelbean, John Warren and Charles Fanning; a grandson, Josh Clifford; and a great-grandson, Maximus Warstler.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Tuesday, prior to the service.
Gabe Pranger will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Sedan Cemetery in rural Waterloo, at a later date.
Visitation also will be from 4-8 p.m., on Monday, May 16, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Josh Clifford Memorial or Max’s Tractor Box.
