Richard B. Helmkamp, age 91, of Avilla, Indiana, died on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at his son's home in Auburn.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Helmkamp are pending at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Updated: December 10, 2021 @ 1:46 am
