FORT WAYNE — Marie Rose Doherty, 94, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Feb. 22, 2020.
Born on June 6, 1925, in Buffalo, New York, she was the daughter of the late James and Marie M (Reinhardt) Park.
She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Fort Wayne.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Gary) Parke, of Avilla, Linda (Tim) Travis, of Oshkosh Wisconsin, and Pamela (David) DeKoninck, of Auburn; daughter-in-law, Sherry Doherty, of Syracuse; 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Albert L. Doherty, in 2013; sons, Brian Doherty, in 1983, and Robert Doherty, in 2013.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
Calling will also be held from 2-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at D. O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with a rosary service at 3:30 p.m.
Burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne.
Memorial donations may be given to Gibault Children’s Services, or St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store.
