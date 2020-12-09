WOLCOTTVILLE — John Robert “Johnny”/”Buckshot” Holsinger Jr., 81, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on Aug. 19, 1939, in Noble County, Indiana, to John R. Holsinger Sr., and Maxine (Stillinger) Holsinger.
On June 5, 1960, in Rome City, Indiana, he married Karen S. Knafel. She preceded him in death on Aug. 13, 2014.
He was a farmer and truck driver and later drove truck for Ace Hardware until his retirement.
Johnny enjoyed playing cards, especially pinchole, feeding the birds, watching NASCAR races and spending winters in Florida. He dearly loved his grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
Surviving are two daughters, Dawn (Mike) Figgins, of Colon, Michigan, and Jill (Willie) Wright, of Rome City; two sons, Jeff (Tonda) Holsinger, of Wolcottville and Brad (Judi) Holsinger, of Indianapolis; 12 grandchildren, Melinda Figgins, Erica (Jeff) Sickles, Kyle Figgins, Brian (Shawnna) Figgins, Colton Wright, Chevy Wright, Cassandra Wright, Chelsea Faulkenberg, Keaton Holsinger, Kendyll (Alex) Haak, Desiree Reynolds and Carlee Holsinger; and four great-grandchildren, Derrick Lockwood, Trevor Sickles, Brystol Reynolds and Jackson Figgins.
He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy Pepple, Sue Clark and Margie Peterson; and a brother, Stephen Holsinger.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Woodland Cemetery in Wolcottville and are open to the public.
Pastor Jim Taylor of Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church will officiate.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
View a video tribute after Friday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
