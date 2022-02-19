KENDALLVILLE — Rhonda Lynn Shepherd, age 56, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Rhonda was born in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Dec. 8, 1965, to James William Dean and Camilla Elizabeth (Rukes) Dean. They preceded her in death.
She married Timothy Lynn Shepherd on Oct. 11, 2008, in South Milford at the True Church of God.
Survivors include her husband, Tim Shepherd, of Kendallville; son, Michael Stanley, of Kendallville; daughter, Kaitlyn and Garrett Hrlic, of Kendallville; seven grandchildren, Christian, Connor, Cooper, Colton and Corbin Stanley and Brantley and Brayton Hrlic; brothers, James and Jennifer Dean, of Kendallville, Allen Dean, of Kendallville, Dallas Dean, of Kendallville, Bill and Gina Dean, of Conway, South Carolina, Richard “Dickey” Dean, of South Milford, Donald “Donny” Dean, of Kendallville, Ben and Michele Dean, of Kendallville, Hershel and Kristy Dean, of Albion and J.W. Dean, of Kendallville; and sister, Liz and Bobby Click, of Kendallville.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Rose “Rosie” Miller and Cindy Mitchell; and one brother, Jack Dean.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at 5 p.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church, with visitation from 2-5 p.m., prior to the service.
Pastor Charles Mosley will officiate the service.
Burial will take place later at Orange Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
