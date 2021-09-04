BERNE — Phyllis Jean Myers Fulton, 93, of Swiss Village in Berne, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, on her 93rd birthday.
She was born in South Whitley, Indiana, on Aug. 25, 1928, to the late Boyd and Pearl (Oliver) Myers.
She was united in marriage to Blaine Fulton on Nov. 25, 1947, in Richvalley, Indiana, and they were married for 71 years. Blaine died on July 7, 2019.
Phyllis was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Berne, where she was active for many years.
Together with her husband, Blaine, she owned and operated White Cottage restaurant for 28 years and Radio Shack for 15 years, both in Berne.
Phyllis was Berne’s “first lady” during her husband’s three terms as Mayor of Berne, and she was instrumental in helping to make Berne a National Arbor Day Association “Tree City USA.”
Phyllis was an avid gardener, and she loved discussing gardening and sharing plants and tips with her many friends. She also rode her bicycle around Berne until she was well into her 80s.
After retirement, Phyllis and Blaine enjoyed traveling in their RV to visit children and grandchildren across the United States. She loved having the grandchildren camp in the RV with her and Blaine.
Among survivors are daughters, Susan (Steve) Garboden, of Goshen and Jane (Mike) Bloom, of Union City; sons, John (Kristine) Fulton, of Sitka, Alaska, Joe (Hallie) Fulton, of Lorena, Texas, and James (Lisa) Fulton, of South Bend, Indiana; 17 grandchildren, Andrew (Melissa) Koontz-Garboden, Mary (Finn Bell) Garboden, Leah Garboden, Rebekah Garboden, Owen (Chaya) Fulton, Connor Fulton, Renee (Jon Holland) Bloom, Valerie Bloom, Jeremy Bloom, Rory (Heather) Fulton, Felicity Fulton, Alder Fulton, Fiona Fulton, Madeline Fulton, Blaine G. Fulton, Isabelle Fulton and Corbin Fulton; 12 great-grandchildren, Elijah Garboden, Heath Koontz-Garboden, Blaine Koontz-Garboden, Haylee Bloom, Skylar Bloom, Xavier Bloom, Ryker Bloom, Logan Bloom, Mercedes Hobbs, Walter Fulton, Archer Fulton and Blaine Fulton; and two great-great-grandchildren, Vance Hobbs and Kye Hobbs. She maintained and treasured close relationships with her many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She and her high school classmates enjoyed reunions and visits together until the last few years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Harold Myers and Jack Myers, with whom she shared very close relationships.
Preferred memorials are to Trinity United Methodist Church in Berne and to the Activities Department of Swiss Village. She broke all records for number of activities attended each month.
Funeral arrangements by Liechty Funeral Home in Berne.
A private graveside service will be held at MRE Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
