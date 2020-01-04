AUBURN — Wayne E. Applegate, 71, of Auburn, Indiana, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his home in Auburn.
He was born on Feb. 4, 1948, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Kenneth and Vera (Leitch) Applegate. They preceded him in death.
He married Mary L. Smith on May 14, 1966, in Antwerp, Ohio, and she survives in Auburn.
Mr. Applegate worked in maintenance for Scheller-Globe and Foamex, retiring in 2011, after serving for 43 years.
Also surviving are two sons, Darrell Lynn (Mary Ann) Applegate, of Butler, and DeWayne Allen (Cheryl Wyatt) Applegate, of Auburn; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Neal (Sandy) Applegate, of Waterloo; and two sisters, Darlene Schackow, of Defiance, Ohio, and Penny Schackow, of Woodburn.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Mary L. Applegate.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.