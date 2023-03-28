AUBURN — Shirley M. Fore, age 97, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
She was born on May 9, 1925, in Waterbury, Connecticut, to Lovell and Mable (Whelpley) Cole.
In 1946, Shirley graduated from Hartford Hospital School of Nursing in Hartford, Connecticut. After graduating from nursing school, this 24-year-old young lady headed west to Denver, Colorado, where she moved into a YWCA and started her nursing career.
She was a private practice nurse for more than 35 years until her retirement in the 1980s.
Shirley married John Grider in 1951, in Denver. He preceded her in death in 1973.
She married her second husband, Eldon Fore in 1978, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and he preceded her in death in 2007.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Auburn and the Red Hat Society.
She enjoyed traveling, knitting and crocheting. Shirley was an avid reader over the years, checking out books from whatever library that she could get to. She also enjoyed word searches as a way to keep her mind sharp. Most of all, Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren!
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and John Chromy, of Redstone, Colorado; son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Denise Grider, of Auburn; stepdaughter, Elizabeth Leed, of Carrollton, Texas; five grandchildren and their spouses, Ryan and Amanda Wolfe, Jack and Molly Wolfe, Ashley Grider, Megan and Colin Smith and Jonathan Grider; three great-grandchildren, Leon Wolfe, Kassel Smith and Julian Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, John Grider; her second husband, Eldon Fore; and two brothers, John Cole and Walter Cole.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation time noon, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Nikki Brown Rice officiating.
Memorial donations may be given to Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn, IN 46706 or Parkview Home Health and Hospice, 1900 Carew St., Suite 6, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
