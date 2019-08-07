BUTLER — James (J.J., Jimmy and Jim) Nelson Lockhart, 65, of Butler, Indiana, was called home to heaven on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. He passed away at home holding his wife’s hand.
Mr. Lockhart was born on March 3, 1954, in Montpelier, Ohio to Herbert and Salome (Pepper) Lockhart.
He married Sheryl Daniels on Oct. 28, 1973, in Newville, Indiana. James and Sheryl had four boys together.
They enjoyed their three little dogs when they relaxed at home. His wife’s family, the Daniels family, treated him like their own brother, as well as a friend. He will be missed by many!
James was the most gifted mechanic people had ever come across. He enjoyed riding his Harley, mowing the lawn and being retired. If you ever visited him, you’d be sure to pick up on his quick wit and sense of humor. James told it like it was and we will all miss that.
He retired from being a diesel technician a few years ago, but he always made time to help his friends and family with their car needs when he had time.
Lastly, his favorite quote was; “Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a well-preserved body, but rather to skid broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming…WOW, WHATTA RIDE!!!
He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Lockhart, of Butler; sons and daughters-in-law, Toby and Jackie Lockhart and Chad and Lizzy Lockhart, all of Butler; son, Aaron Lockhart, of Fort Wayne; six grandsons, Ty, Chase, Jack, Caden, Dredyn, and Westyn; four granddaughters; Brittany, Brooklyn, Mya, and Leena; and two great-grandchildren, Iris and Bentley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Bradley Nelson Lockhart.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be directed to Visiting Nurse and Hospice, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46814.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo.
