Donald Whitaker
GOSHEN — Donald Lee Whitaker, 71, of Goshen died at 9:49 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his residence. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: August 1, 2021 @ 8:02 pm
