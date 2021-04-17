KENDALLVILLE — John Lester Wright, 76, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Aug. 15, 1944, in Kendallville, to Raymond and Bertha (Zawadzke) Wright.
Mr. Wright, a lifetime Kendallville resident, graduated from Avilla High School in 1964.
He grew up in the Lutheran church.
He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Vietnam.
He retired from OmniSource Corporation in Fort Wayne.
Surviving are two nieces, Vickie (Greg) Wright Hallisey, of Reston, Virginia, and Deborah (Robert) Wright Sibert, of Catonsville, Maryland.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Wright; and five brothers, Jack Wright, Robert Wright, Clyde Wright, Ernie Wright and Donald Wright.
Funeral services will be on Monday, April 19, 2021, at noon, at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Rich Secor, of Crosspointe Family Church in Kendallville, officiating
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and active duty members of the U.S. Air Force.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the funeral home.
The family request that face masks be worn.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
