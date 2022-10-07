KENDALLVILLE — Tara L. (Traster) Haviland, age 45, of Kendallville, died on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
She was born Dec. 1, 1976, in Auburn, Indiana, to John and Becky (Ramsey) Traster.
Tara enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Molly Goings, and her many beloved animals. She felt most relaxed outside in nature and enjoyed watching movies. She truly loved spending time with family and friends, feeding horses and feeding her dog treats.
Tara is survived by her daughter, Molly Goings, of Kendallville, Indiana; parents, John and Becky (Ramsey) Traster, of South Milford, Indiana; brothers, Mathew (Jodi) Traster, of Butler, Indiana, Derek (Shawna) Traster, of Auburn, Indiana; sister, Melinda Stackhouse; godmother, Kate Williams, of South Milford, Indiana; numerous aunts and uncles; and grand-fur-baby, Liberty Lou.
Preceding her in death were her son, Ethan Goings; grandparents Seibert and Marilyn Ramsey and Harry and Dorothy Traster; and niece Brittany Stinson.
Tara was the most kindhearted and selfless mother. She will be missed dearly.
Visitation will take place at noon, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Harper Funeral Home 530 N. Main St., Avilla, Indiana.
A memorial service will take place at 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Harper Funeral Home in Avilla, Indiana, with Pastor David Grimm presiding.
Memorials may be made to the Noble County Humane Society, or to the family.
