KENDALLVILLE — Albert James Grawcock, 102, of Kendallville, passed peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Chandler House, Kendallville, surrounded by his loving family.
Albert was born Nov. 4, 1920, in Albion, to Leslie Arthur and Inez (Winebrenner) Grawcock.
He married Bonnie R. Gorrell on Nov. 8, 1941, in LaOtto, and she passed on May 26, 2011.
Albert worked at International Harvester for 25 years, retiring in 1978. He was a World War II United States Army veteran and member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, LaOtto.
Albert is survived by three sons, Jim (Kathy) Grawcock, Rotonda West , Florida; John (Betty) Grawcock, Ligonier; and Leslie “Les” (Renee) Grawcock, Tucson, Arizona; daughter, Ruthann Hervey, Wasilla, Alaska; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie R. Grawcock; parents, Leslie and Inez Grawcock; and sister, Loella Pepple.
Services will take place at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, with Pastor John Roberts officiating.
Visitation will take place two hours prior, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, LaOtto.
Send a condolence or sign the on-line register book by visiting: www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
