AVILLA — Jeremy L. Kumfer, 43, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Sept. 28, 1978, to Ric and Rebecca (Lock) Kumfer.
Jeremy spent his formative years in Churubusco, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1997. Later he received his Associates Degree from Ivy Tech.
After high school, he went to work as a tool maker and then joined the Carpenters Union, Local 214.
He then served in the Army National Guard, before going to work for Nipsco, as a lineman, which was his dream job.
Jeremy was married to Amber Hoogewerf in Fort Wayne, on June 11, 2015.
He loved his job; he never missed a storm or ever missed any overtime. More than that he loved his family, especially his children.
Jeremy is survived by his wife of six years, Amber Kumfer; three children, Gabrielle, Gage and Greysen Kumfer; mother, Becky Kumfer; father, Ric (Amie) Kumfer; brother, Chad (Alyssa) Kumfer; stepsisters, Brekan Manahan and Felicia Ott; and grandmother, Lydia Kumfer.
He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Jason Kumfer; and an infant sister, Lyndsey Kumfer.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Immaculate Conception Church, Ege, on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. with calling one hour prior to the Mass, at the funeral home.
Family will also receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, from 2-5 p.m.
Burial will take place at Ege Catholic Cemetery, Ege.
Memorials to his children, C/O Chad Kumfer.
You may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.