Cathaleen Keifer
WOODBURN — Cathaleen “Cathy” Ann Keifer, 80, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, with her family by her side.
She was the daughter of the late John and Blanche (Wigent) Bockelman.
She was a longtime and active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Woodburn.
She was very involved with the Red Hat Society, Ladies Aid, 20 + 1 Home Ec. Club and Euchre Club.
Cathy enjoyed her flower gardens at home, the lake and their place in Florida. She was known to be the “hostess with the mostess,” and loved to entertain her family and friends.
She was a proud, stubborn German woman, who did things her way until the end.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Homer Keifer; daughters, Renae Keifer, of Fort Wayne and Missy (John) Markey, of Harlan; siblings, J. Paul (Darlene) Bockelman, of Columbia City, David (Becky) Bockelman, of Churubusco and Virginia Faulkner, of Columbia City; grandchildren, Mitch Markey and Kate Markey; and great-granddaughter, Evelynn Markey.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Ann Juillerat.
A funeral service was held on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, 7616 Bull Rapids Road, Woodburn.
Burial was at the church cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services of NE Indiana.
To share online condolences please visit www.harperfuneralhome.com.
