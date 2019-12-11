PLEASANT LAKE — Jerome Price "Bud" Frye, 93, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away on Dec. 9, 2019.
He was born on July 28, 1926, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Jerome Edward and Druzella (Price) Frye.
He married Opal Gene Rea on Aug. 29, 1947.
Mr. Frye served in the U.S. Navy as a Morse code translator aboard the Sierra, during WWII.
He was a graduate of Purdue University and taught in the GE Apprenticeship School. Jerome retired from GE in 1986.
Bud enjoyed fishing, riding his bicycle and spending time with his family. He was also active in Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church, particularly the food bank ministry.
As a younger man, Jerome had a great time riding his Indian motorcycle and had many incredible stories to tell of his adventures. He was well-known for his ability to fix almost anything and he spent a great deal of time in his basement "tinkering" as he would call it. His wife, Opal, was a collector of cuckoo clocks and Jerome spent many hours repairing and restoring cuckoo clocks for her.
Surviving are a daughter, Carole A. Frye, of Pleasant Lake; a son, Kenneth D. Frye, of Pleasant Lake; six grandchildren, Ty Frye, Holly (Carter) Eimiller, Jeff Frye, Jeridan (Frye) Schechter, Jacob Phillips and Braeden Wallen-Frye; four great-grandchildren, Aliyah Frye, Arianna Frye, Kamden Phillips, and Kaitlyn Phillips.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Opal Frye; his siblings, Neal Frye and Patricia Geroff; and three sons, Michael "Mike" Frye, Larry Frye, and Jerome "Darby" Frye.
Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson/Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, with Pastor John Boyanowski of Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church officiating.
Honor Guard services will be provided by the Angola American Legion Post 31 and active duty members of the U.S. Navy.
Burial will be at Pleasant Lake Cemetery, Pleasant Lake.
Calling is Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 12:30-2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church or to Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church Food Bank.
View a video tribute after Friday and share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.