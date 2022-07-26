AUBURN — Bradley James “Brad” McCormick, 52, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on March 26, 1970, in LaGrange, Indiana.
He was a 1988 graduate of East Noble High School, where he played football and wrestled. He received his associate’s degree from New Mexico State University.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1990 to 1992.
Mr. McCormick was a roofer most of his adult life. He also was a bartender, worked in business management, home remodeling, construction, and often helped people with mechanical issues.
Brad was a hard worker, frequently working 10 to 12 hours a day. He enjoyed construction work and working with his hands. He liked listening to music and going to Michigan, snowmobiling. Brad would give the shirt off his back to help anyone at any time. But, most of all, he dearly loved being with his family and friends.
Surviving are his son, Skylar McCormick, of Fort Wayne; his father and mother, Larry R. and Roxanne (Nodine) McCormick, of Ocala, Florida; two brothers, Mike (Robin) McCormick, of Albion and Gary (Linda) McCormick, of North Manchester; five sisters, Michele Thrash, of Shubert, Nebraska, Carmyn (Dwight) Huff, of Auburn, Amber McCormick, of Clermont, Florida, Ashlee (Chris) Rodriguez, of West Unity, Ohio, and Stephanie Brown, of Charleston, West Virginia; uncle, Ron (Marlyn) McCormick, of Angola; aunt, Rita (Bill) Arnold, of Angola; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Frank and Dorothy McCormick and Richard and Kathleen Nodine; birth mother, Victoria (Hoot) Brown; nephew, Logan McCormick; cousins, David Arnold and Angie Harpeneau; aunt, Sandy McCormick; and several close friends.
A celebration of life memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 2-4 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville. There will be no funeral service.
Honor guard services will follow the memorial gathering and will be presented by the Veterans Honor Guard and active duty members of the U.S. Army.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the donor’s choice.
View a video tribute after Saturday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
