Thomas “Tom” Earl Flowers died at his home in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the age of 80, following a 10-month battle with stomach cancer.
Tom grew up on the family farm in Churubusco, Indiana.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at River Glen Country Club, 12010 Clubhouse Drive, Fishers, IN 46038.
