PLEASANT LAKE — Rex William Franze, 63, passed away on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at his home in Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
He was born on May 30, 1958, in Angola, Indiana, to Jean Devereaux and Mary E. (Kyle) Franze.
Rex graduated from Angola High School and from Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He married Marina Morales on Oct. 11, 1980.
He had worked at Industrial Contracting & Engineering in Angola and then worked at Morris Sheet Metal Corp. in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Rex attended Pleasant Lake Baptist Church and was a member of Angola American Legion, Post 31.
He enjoyed playing music, fishing, cooking and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving are his wife, Marina Franze, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; children, Craig Franze, of Columbus, Ohio, Kyle Franze, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, Roxanne Franze, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Steven (Chance) Franze, of Charlotte, North Carolina; brothers, Tom (Brenda) Rose, of Hamilton, Indiana, and Doug Franze, of Ray, Michigan; sisters, Deva Diane Warstler, of Mongo, Indiana, and Denise (Scott) Birely, of Columbia City, Indiana; along with one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jean Devereaux Franze and Mary E. Myers.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, and from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home.
Burial will be at Mount Zion Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the Angola American Legion, Post 31.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
