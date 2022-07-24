WOLCOTTVILLE — John Adam Pfeffer, 90, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Pfeffer was born on July 26, 1931, in Duluth, Minnesota, to Melvin and Peggy M. (Pappas) Pfeffer.
Living for many years in Fort Wayne, he had worked in sales and marketing for 29 years, for Clay Equipment. He also worked for Pitney-Bowes in Fort Wayne. In 1994, he moved to Dallas Lake and worked for Ray’s Repair and the Engine Shop in Topeka, Indiana.
John was an avid outdoorsman and loved anything to do with agriculture, especially hunting and fishing. He loved to spend time with his family, playing cards and cribbage, and cooking on the grill.
He was a United States Army veteran, having served in the Korean War.
Mr. Pfeffer was a member of First United Methodist Church of LaGrange, LaGrange American Legion Post #215, and was part of the 2019 Honor Flight.
On March 28, 1981, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he married Jan Beer; Mrs. Pfeffer survives in Wolcottville, Indiana.
Also surviving are his children, Mark (Sandi) Pfeffer, of Jonesville, Michigan, Adam (Kim) Pfeffer, of Sparta, Michigan, David (Rebecca) Pfeffer, of Auburn, Indiana, Jed (Keli) Freels, of Auburn, Indiana, and Jodi (Doug) Helmer, of Kendallville, Indiana; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Melvin (Pam) Pfeffer, of St. Joseph, Michigan.
Preceding him in death were his father, Melvin Pfeffer; and his mother, Peggy M. (Pappas) Cheatman.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana, and on Thursday, July 28, 2022, one hour prior to the services at the church.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church, 209 W. Spring St., LaGrange, Indiana.
The Revs. Crystal Jacobson and Neal Sadler will officiate.
Burial will take place at M.R.E. Cemetery in Berne, Indiana, where military rites will be conducted.
Memorials may be made to either Heartland Hospice or First United Methodist Church of LaGrange.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
