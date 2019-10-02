MOKENA, Ill. — Don Louis Smolinske, 88, of Mokena, Illinois, and formerly of Auburn, Indiana, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Clarendale of Mokena in Mokena, Illinois.
He was born Oct. 22, 1930, in Kimmell, Indiana, to Maurice C. and Mamie (Magnuson) Smolinske. They preceded him in death.
Don married Violet Dorothy Derby on Nov. 7, 1953, at the Naval base chapel in Norfolk, Virginia, and she passed away May 27, 2014.
He worked as a teacher and school administrator for Metz High School from 1956-1957, Hamilton Community Schools from 1957-1970, and then Crete-Monee School District in Crete, Illinois, from 1970 until his retirement in 1991.
Don was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Korean War, where he served from 1950 to 1954.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Auburn, Indiana.
Surviving are three sons and a daughter-in-law, Gregory Smolinske, of Wheeling, Illinois, Jeffrey Smolinske, of Elk Grove Village, Illinois, and Steven and Maureen Smolinske, of Frankfort, Illinois; and four grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Nikki Brown Rice officiating.
Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association.
