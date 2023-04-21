LIGONIER — Morris Glen Durham Sr., age 87, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, Indiana.
He was born on May 19, 1935, the son of Medford and Flotilla (Hughes) Durham in Medora, Indiana.
On June 1, 1957, he married Marjorie Hoover.
He is survived by his wife of more than 65 years, Marjorie Durham of Ligonier, daughter, Jolene Durham, of Ligonier; son, Morris G. “Bub” (Kim) Durham Jr., of Ligonier; a brother, Jack Durham; sisters, Norma Brewer, Phyllis Durham, Cathy Baker, Patty Sue Schoff and Peggy Baker, all of Noble County; a grandchild, Taya (Corey) Jacobs; and three great-grandchildren, Dominick Reynolds, Jake Jacobs, and Cole Jacobs,
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John, Bob, Bill, Tom and Don “Buck”; and a grandson, Brandon Reynolds.
Morris graduated from Cromwell High School and served his country honorably in the United States Army.
He retired from USF Holland and was co-owner of Ligonier Cartage Company for many years.
Morris loved Nascar and was the owner and crew chief of Durham Racing. He was a fan of Notre Dame Football and basketball, the Detroit Lions and the Chicago White Sox and he loved to attend his grandchildren’s sporting events. His great-grandsons, Jake, Cole, and Dom were his pride and joy.
A funeral service will be held in Morris’ honor on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 10 a.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Jean Ness will officiate.
Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
Family and friends will be received from 2-7 p.m., on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Stillwater Hospice, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
