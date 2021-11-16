Darwin W. Combs, age 75, of Auburn, Indiana, died at his home surrounded by his family, on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
Updated: November 16, 2021 @ 1:01 am
