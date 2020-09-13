GARRETT — Jack G. McPheeters II, 68, of Garrett died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Garrett. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home of Garrett.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- East Noble board member John Wicker resigns, citing dispute with board president
- Witness sought
- Man charged with felony battery for Hamilton Lake assault
- Dozens joined search to find missing teen
- Auburn police department officers thanked for being 'outstanding'
- Gerig reflects on nursing home career
- Events still planned for Oct. 3 despite Apple Festival cancellation
- Woman recaptured after escaping police car
- Worldwide auction tops $1 million — twice
- East Noble advancing on $5 million transportation and technology facility
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Classic car club honors northeast Indiana trio
- $300 weekly state unemployment benefit ending as FEMA funds tap out
- Prince William thanks football fans
- Sharon Stone plans dating disaster book
- Gordon Ramsay to open cookery school
- Taylor Swift sends personalised gift to Katy Perry's baby
- Behind Aaron Rodgers’ virtuoso performance, Packers kick off 2020 season with 43-34 win over Vikings
- For Packers' Davante Adams, 'beautiful game' — and record-tying performance — were days in the making
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.