Allen Byers
HAMILTON — Allen D. Byers, 84, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Laurels of DeKalb, Butler, Indiana, with his family at his side.
Allen was born on Dec. 21, 1938, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the son of the late George H. and M. Irene (Monroe) Byers.
He was a graduate of Ann Arbor High School.
He married Deborah Jean Fry on May 3, 2002, and she survives.
Allen worked in Quality Control for the Crotty Corporation, Hamilton, retiring in 2004. Prior to this, he had worked for Pittsfield Products, Ford Motor Company and Dexter Axle, all in Michigan.
He enjoyed trains, N-Scale Model trains and boating and living on the lake.
Surviving are his wife, Deborah, of Hamilton; two children, Trixie Potts, of Saline, Michigan, and James (Sarah) Byers, of Coldwater, Michigan; three stepchildren, Jeremy (Rhonda) Jackson, of Hamilton, Indiana, Sandra (Brad) Parks, of Hamilton, Indiana, and Andrew (Valerie) Jackson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; four grandchildren, Nick Potts, Krystal Byers, Nathaniel Byers and Haleigh Caryer; three great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren, Drake Jackson, Daman Resor, Braxton Easton, Cayden Gillen, Riyan Jackson, Antalya Jackson and Lucas Jackson; nine step-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Kay Byers, of Irving, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Loren Byers; one sister, Janet Loader; and one brother-in-law, Jerry Loader.
To honor Allen’s request, there will be no visitation or services.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 E. Church Street, Hamilton, IN 46742.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Hamilton Lake Association, P.O. Box 515, Hamilton, IN 46742.
Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
