KENDALLVILLE — Patricia Marie Reade, age 91, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Pat was born in Berkely, California, on Oct. 11, 1930, to Donald Raymond Wyckoff and Lois Alberta (Dagget) Hetrick. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Hicksville High School in Hicksville, Ohio, and married Robert M. Reade on Aug. 21, 1949, in Kendallville, Indiana. He preceded her in death in 1998. She was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Betty Wyckoff.
Pat was a sales associate for many years with JC Penney, Duluth, Minnesota. She retired in 1995, and moved back to Kendallville.
She was a member of Trinity Church United Methodist, American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary and she volunteered for many years for Parkview Noble Hospital.
Survivors include her daughters, Jodie Speheger, of Kendallville and Jill Benson Narvon, of Pennsylvania; sons, Rex and Vicki Reade, of Albany, Indiana, and David and Kim Reade, of Muncie; three grandchildren, Melissa (Jason) Reade Epps, of Edmond, Oklahoma, Scott and Carrie Speheger, of West Lafayette, Indiana, and Ashley and Glenn Pike, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania; three great-grandchildren, Nolan Pike, Paige Speheger and Mackenzie Speheger; half-sister, Jan and Steve Fuller, of North Carolina; and half-brothers, Donald and Cheryl Wyckoff, of Kendallville and James Wyckoff and Carolyn Bailey, of Kendallville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother; husband, Robert; sons-in-law, Stan Speheger in 2017, and Leon Benson; brother, George Wyckoff' and half-sister, Linda Herendeen.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022, at noon at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Visitation will also be held on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon, prior to the funeral service.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Church United Methodist.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
