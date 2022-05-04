MESA, Ariz. — Harriett Ann Ross, 70, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, after a brief illness in Mesa Arizona.
She was born on Dec. 10, 1951.
Harriett is survived by her mother, Deloris Ross; sister, Helen; and brother, Sam.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry; her brother, Jerry; and niece, Amber.
Harriett was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and grew up in Churubusco, Indiana. She graduated from Churubusco High School with high honors, going on to attend Purdue University.
Harriett worked for the USPS for 29 years and served as a Steward for the APWU for many of those years in Phoenix, Arizona, retiring in 2012.
She enjoyed bowling and monthly card games with her family and friends. Harriett touched so many with her sense of humor as well as her attitude. Harriett will be deeply missed by family, friends and co-workers.
A Celebration of Life in memory of Harriet will be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022, from noon to 5 p.m.
Please join us, family, friends and classmates, at 501 John Krueger Drive, Churubusco, Indiana.
