Glenn Arthur Wells, age 90, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, April 3, 2021, from 1-4 p.m., at the Moose Lodge in Fremont.
Masks are required at the celebration.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to Orland American Legion Post 423, Fremont American Legion Post 257, Angola American Legion Post 31, Heartland Hospice, Angola VFW and Laurels of DeKalb.
