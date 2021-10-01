LIGONIER — Dorothy Foster, age 96, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2021, at home.
She was born on Sunday, Sept. 5, 1925, to William and Elizabeth (Owens) Furkis in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
On June 13, 1944, she married William Foster in Ligonier. He preceded her in death in 2013.
Dorothy worked for her parents at the Lunch Car (Dining Car) Café during her teenage years. Her favorite job was working for West Noble Schools as a school secretary for 25 years.
Dorothy’s home was always open to her friends and her grandchildren and she loved to shop with her grandkids.
She is survived by her three sons, Stephen (Francene) Foster, of Fort Wayne, Alan Scott (Brenda) Foster, of Milford and Sheldon Foster, of Ligonier; a daughter, Sandra Lee (David “DR”) Rewald, of Dade City, Florida; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; her sister, Anna Louise Furkis; and brothers, James Furkis and Robert Replogle.
A funeral service will be held in Dorothy’s honor at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Celebrant Larry Baker will officiate.
Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Yeager Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Brandon Replogle Scholarship.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
